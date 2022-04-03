Seaport Res Ptn Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PDC Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 30th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now forecasts that the energy producer will post earnings of $3.60 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.61. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for PDC Energy’s Q2 2022 earnings at $4.72 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $5.02 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.72 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $18.10 EPS.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PDCE. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

PDCE opened at $75.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 2.92. PDC Energy has a fifty-two week low of $32.17 and a fifty-two week high of $78.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The energy producer reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $854.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.65 million. PDC Energy had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 31.34%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDCE. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $74,067,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,830,697 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $89,301,000 after acquiring an additional 858,561 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 212.9% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 875,584 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $41,493,000 after acquiring an additional 595,725 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 223.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 820,470 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $40,023,000 after acquiring an additional 567,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 31.7% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,819,379 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $86,220,000 after acquiring an additional 437,502 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, SVP David Lillo sold 3,618 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.88, for a total transaction of $245,589.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total transaction of $320,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,383 shares of company stock valued at $2,203,919. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.01%.

PDC Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.