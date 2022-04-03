Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of TTNP opened at $0.94 on Friday. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $3.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.32.

Get Titan Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Rating) by 1,058,500.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,790 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 158,775 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.61% of Titan Pharmaceuticals worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 17.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on the treatment for chronic diseases. The company offers Probuphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder in clinically stable patients in Canada and the European Union.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.