Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Community Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

Shares of Community Financial stock opened at $39.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $226.59 million, a PE ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.84. Community Financial has a one year low of $32.11 and a one year high of $41.00.

Community Financial ( NASDAQ:TCFC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $19.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.49 million. Community Financial had a net margin of 32.99% and a return on equity of 12.67%. On average, equities analysts predict that Community Financial will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James F. Dimisa sold 1,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total transaction of $44,372.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Community Financial by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 274,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,803,000 after acquiring an additional 3,747 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Community Financial by 2.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 271,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,994,000 after buying an additional 5,828 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its position in Community Financial by 4.6% in the third quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 143,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,289,000 after buying an additional 6,259 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Community Financial by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 88,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after buying an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Community Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.66% of the company’s stock.

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate and other non-residential real estate, residential first mortgage, residential rental mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgage, commercial, consumer, and commercial equipment loans.

