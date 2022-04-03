Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of SUMR opened at $11.71 on Friday. Summer Infant has a 12-month low of $6.80 and a 12-month high of $19.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.67.

Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Summer Infant had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a negative return on equity of 4.39%. The firm had revenue of $35.31 million for the quarter.

Summer Infant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes branded juvenile health, safety, and wellness products. It offers audio and video monitors; and gates, potties, entertainers, baby monitors, bath products, specialty blankets, strollers, car seats, and travel systems, as well as baby gear products under the Summer and SwaddleMe brand names.

