Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smart Sand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 26th.

Get Smart Sand alerts:

SND stock opened at $3.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.38. The stock has a market cap of $159.06 million, a PE ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Smart Sand has a 1 year low of $1.73 and a 1 year high of $4.82.

Smart Sand ( NASDAQ:SND Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.11). Smart Sand had a negative net margin of 40.01% and a negative return on equity of 19.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Smart Sand will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James Douglas Young sold 24,926 shares of Smart Sand stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total value of $80,510.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew R. Speaker sold 50,000 shares of Smart Sand stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.99, for a total transaction of $149,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,008 shares of company stock worth $414,029 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SND. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smart Sand during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Smart Sand by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 8,022 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Smart Sand during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smart Sand during the third quarter worth $95,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Smart Sand by 465.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 78,178 shares during the period. 38.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smart Sand Company Profile (Get Rating)

Smart Sand, Inc engages in supplying frac sand and related services. The firm offers complete mine to wellsite proppant supply and logistics solutions. It supplies industrial sand to the oil and gas industry. The company was founded on July 19, 2011 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Smart Sand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Sand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.