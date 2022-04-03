PVH (NYSE:PVH) Price Target Cut to $99.00

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $125.00 to $99.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 28.25% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PVH. Wedbush cut shares of PVH from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $140.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PVH in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of PVH from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PVH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of PVH from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PVH currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.25.

Get PVH alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PVH opened at $77.19 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.51. PVH has a one year low of $66.10 and a one year high of $125.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.24.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The textile maker reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.84. PVH had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that PVH will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVH. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of PVH by 107.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,045 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 16,092 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PVH by 13.5% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,556 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of PVH during the third quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PVH by 3.7% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,479 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PVH during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,001,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

About PVH (Get Rating)

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.