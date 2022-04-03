Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) and Polymet Mining (NYSE:PLM) Critical Survey

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG – Get Rating) and Polymet Mining (NYSE:PLM – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Pretium Resources alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Pretium Resources and Polymet Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pretium Resources 0 2 2 0 2.50 Polymet Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A

Pretium Resources presently has a consensus price target of $17.25, suggesting a potential upside of 14.62%. Given Pretium Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Pretium Resources is more favorable than Polymet Mining.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pretium Resources and Polymet Mining’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pretium Resources $617.59 million 4.58 -$38.44 million ($0.16) -94.06 Polymet Mining N/A N/A -$15.57 million ($0.16) -24.69

Polymet Mining has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pretium Resources. Pretium Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Polymet Mining, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Pretium Resources has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Polymet Mining has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

55.1% of Pretium Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.6% of Polymet Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Pretium Resources and Polymet Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pretium Resources -4.70% 15.28% 10.24% Polymet Mining N/A -4.30% -3.33%

Summary

Pretium Resources beats Polymet Mining on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pretium Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pretium Resources, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Polymet Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

PolyMet Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. It develops and operates the NorthMet project in Minnesota, which hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, and platinum group metal mineralization. The company was founded by John P. McGoran on March 4, 1981 and is headquartered in St. Paul, MN.

Receive News & Ratings for Pretium Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pretium Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.