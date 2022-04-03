$1.65 Billion in Sales Expected for Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) to report sales of $1.65 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Thomson Reuters’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.66 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.64 billion. Thomson Reuters posted sales of $1.58 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will report full year sales of $6.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.65 billion to $6.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $7.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.98 billion to $7.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Thomson Reuters.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 89.62% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Thomson Reuters’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TRI shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRI. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 109.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Thomson Reuters by 171.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TRI opened at $108.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $52.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.55. Thomson Reuters has a 52-week low of $89.60 and a 52-week high of $123.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $104.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th were issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.57%.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

