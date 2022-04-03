Financial Survey: SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) versus United Development Funding IV (OTCMKTS:UDFI)

United Development Funding IV (OTCMKTS:UDFI – Get Rating) and SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares United Development Funding IV and SBA Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Development Funding IV N/A N/A N/A SBA Communications 10.29% -4.72% 2.43%

This table compares United Development Funding IV and SBA Communications’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Development Funding IV N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A SBA Communications $2.31 billion 16.64 $237.62 million $2.13 164.60

SBA Communications has higher revenue and earnings than United Development Funding IV.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for United Development Funding IV and SBA Communications, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Development Funding IV 0 0 0 0 N/A SBA Communications 0 1 10 1 3.00

SBA Communications has a consensus price target of $383.23, indicating a potential upside of 9.31%. Given SBA Communications’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SBA Communications is more favorable than United Development Funding IV.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.0% of SBA Communications shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of United Development Funding IV shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of SBA Communications shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

SBA Communications beats United Development Funding IV on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Development Funding IV

United Development Funding IV invests in secured loans for the acquisition and development of land into single-family home lots, and the construction of model and new single-family homes. It also makes equity investments in residential real estate. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders. United Development Funding IV was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Grapevine, Texas.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts. For more information please visit: www.sbasite.com.

