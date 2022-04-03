Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Lowered to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) was downgraded by Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $135.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $125.15. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.69% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ZBH. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.04.

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $127.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.21. Zimmer Biomet has a fifty-two week low of $108.47 and a fifty-two week high of $180.36. The company has a market cap of $26.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will post 6.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 35,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total value of $4,287,123.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZBH. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

