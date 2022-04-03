Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Price Target Cut to $26.00

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at SVB Leerink from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price suggests a potential downside of 33.16% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on IONS. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. William Blair upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.28.

IONS stock opened at $38.90 on Friday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $25.04 and a 52-week high of $47.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 9.75 and a quick ratio of 9.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.37 and a beta of 0.83.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IONS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.61. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $440.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.44) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

