nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) PT Lowered to $60.00

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $85.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.81% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on NCNO. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of nCino from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of nCino from $58.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nCino from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of nCino from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of nCino from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, nCino presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.96.
Shares of NASDAQ NCNO opened at $46.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.18 and a beta of 1.05. nCino has a twelve month low of $37.65 and a twelve month high of $79.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.89 and its 200-day moving average is $56.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of nCino by 82.5% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in nCino in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in nCino in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in nCino in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in nCino by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter.
nCino Company Profile (Get Rating)
nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on nCino (NCNO)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.