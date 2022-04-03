nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) PT Lowered to $60.00

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $85.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.81% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NCNO. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of nCino from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of nCino from $58.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nCino from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of nCino from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of nCino from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, nCino presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.96.

Get nCino alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NCNO opened at $46.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.18 and a beta of 1.05. nCino has a twelve month low of $37.65 and a twelve month high of $79.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.89 and its 200-day moving average is $56.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $74.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.31 million. nCino had a negative net margin of 21.89% and a negative return on equity of 9.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that nCino will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of nCino by 82.5% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in nCino in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in nCino in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in nCino in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in nCino by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter.

nCino Company Profile (Get Rating)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.