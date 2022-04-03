Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Genuit Group (LON:GEN)

Genuit Group (LON:GEN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 640 ($8.38) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 30.08% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Genuit Group in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Genuit Group in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Get Genuit Group alerts:

GEN opened at GBX 492 ($6.44) on Friday. Genuit Group has a twelve month low of GBX 440 ($5.76) and a twelve month high of GBX 806 ($10.56). The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 520.23 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 598.03. The stock has a market cap of £1.22 billion and a PE ratio of 29.82.

Genuit Group plc manufactures and sells piping systems, and water and climate management systems in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Residential Systems, and Commercial and Infrastructure Systems. It offers above and below ground drainage, and rainwater drainage systems; plumbing tools and accessories, plastic plumbing fittings, and plumbing and heating pipes; underfloor heating products; and ventilation systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genuit Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuit Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.