Royal Bank of Canada Raises Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Price Target to $65.00

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.31% from the stock’s previous close.

MEOH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $44.00 target price on shares of Methanex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. TD Securities raised their price target on Methanex from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group set a $35.00 price objective on Methanex and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James set a $52.00 price target on shares of Methanex and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Methanex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Methanex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.58.

Shares of Methanex stock opened at $54.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.23. Methanex has a 12 month low of $29.61 and a 12 month high of $56.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Methanex ( NASDAQ:MEOH Get Rating ) (TSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.13). Methanex had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Methanex will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Methanex by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,738,774 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $402,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,523 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Methanex by 4.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,281,178 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $243,211,000 after purchasing an additional 239,169 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Methanex by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,872,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $86,226,000 after buying an additional 596,022 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Methanex by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,314,631 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,473,000 after buying an additional 460,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Methanex by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,301,002 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,883,000 after buying an additional 84,049 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

