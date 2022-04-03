SRAX (SRAX) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, April 4th. Analysts expect SRAX to post earnings of $5.15 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NASDAQ SRAX opened at $4.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.64 million, a PE ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 1.87. SRAX has a 52 week low of $3.53 and a 52 week high of $7.29.
SRAX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on SRAX from $12.00 to $13.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Dawson James lifted their price objective on shares of SRAX from $11.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SRAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.
About SRAX (Get Rating)
SRAX, Inc is a financial technology company which provides tools for communication between public companies and their shareholders and investors. It operates through the following segments: Sequire and BIGToken. The Sequire segment includes the licensing of the company’s proprietary SaaS platform and associated data analysis technologies.
Receive News & Ratings for SRAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SRAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.