SRAX (SRAX) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, April 4th. Analysts expect SRAX to post earnings of $5.15 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ SRAX opened at $4.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.64 million, a PE ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 1.87. SRAX has a 52 week low of $3.53 and a 52 week high of $7.29.

SRAX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on SRAX from $12.00 to $13.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Dawson James lifted their price objective on shares of SRAX from $11.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SRAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SRAX during the third quarter worth $1,017,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of SRAX by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 136,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 7,492 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in SRAX by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 25,321 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of SRAX during the third quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in SRAX by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 6,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.19% of the company’s stock.

SRAX, Inc is a financial technology company which provides tools for communication between public companies and their shareholders and investors. It operates through the following segments: Sequire and BIGToken. The Sequire segment includes the licensing of the company’s proprietary SaaS platform and associated data analysis technologies.

