SMART Global (SGH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 5th. Analysts expect SMART Global to post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. SMART Global has set its Q2 guidance at $1.30-1.60 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 4th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $469.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.06 million. SMART Global had a return on equity of 46.53% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect SMART Global to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SGH opened at $24.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.14. SMART Global has a one year low of $20.30 and a one year high of $37.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.76.

In other news, CEO Mark Adams sold 7,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total transaction of $432,152.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 2,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total value of $158,878.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SMART Global in the 4th quarter worth about $364,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in SMART Global by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in SMART Global by 116.1% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 80,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,716,000 after purchasing an additional 43,250 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in SMART Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,256,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in SMART Global by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on SMART Global to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut SMART Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on SMART Global from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on SMART Global from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on SMART Global from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SMART Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

About SMART Global (Get Rating)

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United states, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platforms Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

