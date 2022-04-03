Arrow Financial Corp Sells 389 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Arrow Financial Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 389 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Solstein Capital LLC increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 449.4% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on D shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group upgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $81.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.33.

NYSE:D traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,736,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,253,102. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.55. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.37 and a 12-month high of $86.40. The stock has a market cap of $69.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.40.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 23.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 67.09%.

Dominion Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.