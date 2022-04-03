Beefy.Finance Price Hits $1,218.90 on Top Exchanges (BIFI)

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 2nd. Over the last seven days, Beefy.Finance has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Beefy.Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $1,218.90 or 0.01944209 BTC on major exchanges. Beefy.Finance has a market cap of $87.76 million and approximately $1.93 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $97.75 or 0.00211885 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001044 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00033992 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001984 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $193.00 or 0.00418345 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.28 or 0.00059122 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00009624 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Beefy.Finance Coin Profile

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. Beefy.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/beefyfinance . Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . Beefy.Finance’s official website is beefy.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Beefy.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beefy.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beefy.Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beefy.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

