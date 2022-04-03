Trabzonspor Fan Token (TRA) Price Up 48.7% Over Last Week

Trabzonspor Fan Token (TRA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. In the last week, Trabzonspor Fan Token has traded up 48.7% against the dollar. Trabzonspor Fan Token has a market cap of $21.38 million and approximately $11.06 million worth of Trabzonspor Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Trabzonspor Fan Token coin can currently be purchased for $9.07 or 0.00019670 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $125.31 or 0.00271609 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00013263 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001184 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001394 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000434 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001408 BTC.

Trabzonspor Fan Token Profile

TRA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Trabzonspor Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,356,284 coins. Trabzonspor Fan Token’s official website is www.trabzonspor.org.tr/tr . Trabzonspor Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @tetracurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tetra is a Proof of Work Scrypt coin backed by Silver. “

Trabzonspor Fan Token Coin Trading

