Mizuho Securities USA LLC Makes New $202,000 Investment in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 59,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 10,976 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,145,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 354,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,431,000 after acquiring an additional 28,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000.

Shares of OMFL stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $47.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,431 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.01.

