SYNC Network (SYNC) Trading 21.4% Higher This Week

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 2nd. In the last seven days, SYNC Network has traded up 21.4% against the U.S. dollar. One SYNC Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0281 or 0.00000061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SYNC Network has a market cap of $3.46 million and approximately $5,926.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.38 or 0.00284713 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00014343 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00005358 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000797 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00024738 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002379 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $337.87 or 0.00735681 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000131 BTC.

SYNC Network Coin Profile

SYNC Network (SYNC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 155,843,922 coins and its circulating supply is 123,210,693 coins. SYNC Network’s official message board is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4 . SYNC Network’s official website is syncbond.com . The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

Buying and Selling SYNC Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SYNC Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SYNC Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

