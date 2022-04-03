Analysts Anticipate Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Will Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.44 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bruker’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.61. Bruker also reported earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bruker will report full year earnings of $2.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.33. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $2.64. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Bruker.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. Bruker had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 30.77%. The firm had revenue of $683.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BRKR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bruker in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Bruker from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.17.

Bruker stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.99. The stock had a trading volume of 869,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,965. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.83. Bruker has a twelve month low of $61.42 and a twelve month high of $92.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.71, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Bruker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Bruker’s payout ratio is presently 10.99%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKR. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Bruker by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,026 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Bruker by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 582 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bruker by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in Bruker by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,424 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Bruker by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,246 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. 73.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

