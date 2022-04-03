Vanilla Network Price Tops $4.72 on Exchanges (VNLA)

Vanilla Network (VNLA) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 2nd. One Vanilla Network coin can now be purchased for about $4.72 or 0.00010274 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Vanilla Network has traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar. Vanilla Network has a total market capitalization of $2.68 million and approximately $1,422.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00049313 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,454.36 or 0.07521538 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,847.26 or 0.99828136 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.06 or 0.00045850 BTC.

About Vanilla Network

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 799,909 coins and its circulating supply is 567,165 coins. Vanilla Network’s official website is vanilla.network . Vanilla Network’s official message board is medium.com/@mar_one1 . Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1 . The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Vanilla Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vanilla Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vanilla Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

