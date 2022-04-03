Phantasma Price Hits $1.11 on Top Exchanges (SOUL)

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 13.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. In the last seven days, Phantasma has traded 2% lower against the US dollar. One Phantasma coin can now be purchased for $1.11 or 0.00002427 BTC on major exchanges. Phantasma has a market capitalization of $116.27 million and $5.09 million worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Phantasma alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45,928.36 or 1.00004705 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.64 or 0.00068893 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00028425 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002599 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00010799 BTC.

About Phantasma

SOUL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 104,310,056 coins. Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io . The official message board for Phantasma is steemit.com/@phantasma-io . The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Buying and Selling Phantasma

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phantasma using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phantasma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phantasma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.