Accuvest Global Advisors Takes Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Accuvest Global Advisors bought a new stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,250 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TTD. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Trade Desk by 1,101.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,863,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,614,032,000 after purchasing an additional 19,127,872 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Trade Desk by 851.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,490,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,120 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Trade Desk by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 53,353,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,889,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,992 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,516,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,933,000 after buying an additional 819,218 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth about $50,437,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trade Desk stock traded up $3.08 on Friday, reaching $72.33. 7,051,911 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,863,709. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $46.71 and a one year high of $114.09. The company has a market capitalization of $35.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 253.79, a PEG ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.09 and a 200 day moving average of $79.58.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.14. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 6,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $441,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $623,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,053 shares of company stock worth $2,347,556. Company insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.50.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

