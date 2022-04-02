$905.29 Million in Sales Expected for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) will announce $905.29 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Akamai Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $909.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $900.90 million. Akamai Technologies reported sales of $842.71 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will report full year sales of $3.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.70 billion to $3.82 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.98 billion to $4.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Akamai Technologies.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 18.83%. The business had revenue of $905.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share.

AKAM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler downgraded Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $143.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.55.

In related news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.52, for a total value of $168,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.15, for a total value of $873,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,458 shares of company stock worth $2,724,709. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AKAM. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 7.2% during the third quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the third quarter worth about $218,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 7.8% during the third quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 2,764 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 8.8% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,534 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 64.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,212 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM traded up $1.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $120.51. The stock had a trading volume of 891,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,625,460. Akamai Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $96.86 and a fifty-two week high of $121.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.93. The company has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.66, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.58.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Akamai Technologies (AKAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.