Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $48.97 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) will report $48.97 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Microsoft’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $49.33 billion and the lowest is $48.59 billion. Microsoft reported sales of $41.71 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Microsoft will report full year sales of $198.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $197.11 billion to $199.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $226.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $222.14 billion to $231.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Microsoft.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Fundamental Research increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $299.93 to $306.55 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $376.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.99.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $295.48 per share, with a total value of $502,316.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,535,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. TFO TDC LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6,566.7% during the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT traded up $1.11 on Friday, reaching $309.42. 27,110,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,202,934. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.91. Microsoft has a 52 week low of $238.07 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $297.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $311.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.41%.

Microsoft Company Profile (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Microsoft (MSFT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.