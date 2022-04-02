Sarcophagus 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $137,594.00 (SARCO)

Sarcophagus (SARCO) traded up 6.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. Over the last seven days, Sarcophagus has traded down 10.5% against the US dollar. One Sarcophagus coin can now be bought for $0.57 or 0.00001235 BTC on major exchanges. Sarcophagus has a total market cap of $8.87 million and $137,594.00 worth of Sarcophagus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Sarcophagus alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002181 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.68 or 0.00049453 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,434.34 or 0.07487816 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45,802.68 or 0.99862465 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00045609 BTC.

About Sarcophagus

Sarcophagus’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,652,227 coins. Sarcophagus’ official Twitter account is @sarcophagusio

Buying and Selling Sarcophagus

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sarcophagus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sarcophagus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sarcophagus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sarcophagus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sarcophagus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.