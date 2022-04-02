Accuvest Global Advisors Decreases Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Accuvest Global Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,062 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 303.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,248,282 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,097,274,000 after buying an additional 131,109,218 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 310.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,382,672 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,342,531,000 after acquiring an additional 30,532,187 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 298.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,672,423 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,146,939,000 after acquiring an additional 22,220,104 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 294.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,476,208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,070,488,000 after acquiring an additional 18,277,063 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 289.5% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,608,893 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,269,338,000 after acquiring an additional 15,317,971 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Monday, March 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on NVIDIA from $389.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho upped their target price on NVIDIA from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.10.

Shares of NVDA stock traded down $5.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $267.12. The company had a trading volume of 51,723,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,162,395. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.65. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $134.59 and a twelve month high of $346.47. The company has a market capitalization of $670.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $260.04.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.16%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total transaction of $27,406,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total value of $4,409,680.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 849,056 shares of company stock valued at $234,090,142. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile (Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.