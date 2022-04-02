Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $11.65 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) will announce $11.65 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Oracle’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $11.32 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $11.75 billion. Oracle reported sales of $11.23 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oracle will report full-year sales of $42.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $41.92 billion to $42.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $44.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $43.10 billion to $45.76 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Oracle.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 383.80% and a net margin of 18.08%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS.

ORCL has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group set a $94.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.09.

In related news, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $83.76 per share, with a total value of $1,256,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 43.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the third quarter valued at $225,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 19.0% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,336 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Oracle by 12.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $971,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,602 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Oracle by 1.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,113,371 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $86,665,000 after acquiring an additional 13,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its position in shares of Oracle by 4.4% during the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 5,889 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 42.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORCL traded down $0.72 on Friday, reaching $82.01. The company had a trading volume of 6,147,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,450,434. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.51. The company has a market cap of $218.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.82. Oracle has a 52-week low of $70.23 and a 52-week high of $106.34.

Oracle announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.04%.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

