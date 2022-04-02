Widmann Financial Services Inc. Takes $63,000 Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 239 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 867 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 645 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 8,787 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 893 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Community Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $288.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Stryker from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.09.

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $269.05. 1,044,615 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,492,494. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $236.09 and a one year high of $281.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.62 billion, a PE ratio of 51.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $257.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $261.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). Stryker had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.81 earnings per share. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.36%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

