TokenPay (TPAY) Price Hits $0.0345 on Exchanges

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. TokenPay has a total market capitalization of $761,246.12 and approximately $61,239.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TokenPay has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TokenPay coin can now be purchased for about $0.0345 or 0.00000075 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45,881.76 or 1.00034863 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.22 or 0.00068061 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001276 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.99 or 0.00028323 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002424 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002539 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002166 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000947 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About TokenPay

TokenPay (TPAY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,076,271 coins. TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . TokenPay’s official message board is medium.com/tokenpay . The official website for TokenPay is www.tokenpay.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TPAY is a fintech product that combines blockchain, suite of wallets and a payment platform that is fully integrated into Gamecloud. The checkout system features payment integrations from 15 different gaming friendly e-wallets and credit card providers along with 16 different cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and more. TokenPay is a blockchain project that incorporates Bitcoin cryptographic technology with advanced security and privacy features. Additionally, TokenPay is building out a platform that combines banking and a closed-end private exchange. This enables wider adoption of the coin via consumer and merchant services. Developing a TokenPay coin and the infrastructure to support its everyday seamless use is a crucial step. “

TokenPay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TokenPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

