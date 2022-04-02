Widmann Financial Services Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,341 Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 309.6% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

NYSE UL traded up $1.03 on Friday, hitting $46.60. 3,677,142 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,957,260. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.39. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $43.11 and a 1-year high of $61.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.4873 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unilever has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.51.

About Unilever (Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.