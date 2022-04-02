JUST (JST) Trading 31.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

JUST (JST) traded down 8.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. One JUST coin can now be purchased for about $0.0768 or 0.00000167 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, JUST has traded 31.9% higher against the dollar. JUST has a total market cap of $560.89 million and $164.80 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002177 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00049767 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,445.28 or 0.07497566 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,879.54 or 0.99842479 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00045727 BTC.

JUST Coin Profile

JUST was first traded on April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,300,425,000 coins. JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for JUST is just.network/# . The official message board for JUST is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

Buying and Selling JUST

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JUST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

