General Electric (NYSE:GE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $17.29 Billion

Analysts expect General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) to report $17.29 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for General Electric’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $16.68 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $17.82 billion. General Electric reported sales of $17.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that General Electric will report full year sales of $78.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $75.20 billion to $80.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $84.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $78.02 billion to $87.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow General Electric.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.32 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share.

GE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of General Electric from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of General Electric from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.53.

NYSE:GE traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $92.49. 5,641,339 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,786,267. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.36 and a 200 day moving average of $98.57. General Electric has a 12 month low of $85.29 and a 12 month high of $116.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.85, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -5.14%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GE. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $137,000. Humankind Investments LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 19,507 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. bought a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $374,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in General Electric by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 12,563 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. 70.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

