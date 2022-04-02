Widmann Financial Services Inc. Invests $75,000 in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 305 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 4,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 9,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,359,000 after buying an additional 2,718 shares during the period. Claris Advisors LLC MO purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $600,000. Institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

ADP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 target price (up from $222.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.93.

Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $5.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $233.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,934,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,054,417. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.08 billion, a PE ratio of 36.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.85 and a 1-year high of $248.96.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 50.01%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.40%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 1,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.47, for a total value of $351,695.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.93, for a total value of $68,079.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,161 shares of company stock valued at $927,891 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

