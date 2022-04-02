Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.06 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) to report sales of $1.06 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.06 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group reported sales of $1.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will report full year sales of $4.61 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.51 billion to $4.66 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.44 billion to $5.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Tencent Music Entertainment Group.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. The firm had revenue of $7.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 9.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TME. China Renaissance Securities lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.30 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Benchmark began coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $8.50 to $7.10 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. TheStreet raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $6.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.41.

Shares of NYSE:TME traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.00. 20,578,394 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,361,211. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.26 and its 200-day moving average is $6.56. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52-week low of $2.95 and a 52-week high of $20.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,357,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,840,000 after purchasing an additional 74,695 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 294.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 6,161 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 2,618.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 527,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 507,938 shares during the period. New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. now owns 2,076,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,054,000 after purchasing an additional 373,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 162,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 81,419 shares during the period.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

