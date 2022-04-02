$1.09 Billion in Sales Expected for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.09 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Spirit AeroSystems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.14 billion. Spirit AeroSystems reported sales of $900.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will report full year sales of $4.92 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.57 billion to $5.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $6.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.02 billion to $6.90 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Spirit AeroSystems.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.21). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 13.68% and a negative return on equity of 68.59%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.31) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.67.

Shares of SPR traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.97. 1,059,747 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,033,310. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.85 and its 200-day moving average is $44.65. Spirit AeroSystems has a 1 year low of $35.22 and a 1 year high of $53.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 1.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.77%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 175.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 166.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 171.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. 74.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

