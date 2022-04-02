Widmann Financial Services Inc. Takes Position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 4,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 100.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,065,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,732,000 after acquiring an additional 533,955 shares during the period. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $4,603,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,895,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,898,000 after acquiring an additional 239,254 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,107,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,303,000 after buying an additional 237,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 494,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,619,000 after buying an additional 191,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $17.34. 487,255 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 810,971. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,734.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.67 and a fifty-two week high of $20.35.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust ( NYSE:PDM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.76). The company had revenue of $138.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.05 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -8,400.00%.

In other Piedmont Office Realty Trust news, Director Glenn Gary Cohen purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.82 per share, with a total value of $79,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PDM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Piedmont Office Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

