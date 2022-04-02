Widmann Financial Services Inc. Takes $95,000 Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 431,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,624,000 after acquiring an additional 5,840 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,672,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 11.2% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 496,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,101,000 after buying an additional 50,158 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 992.8% in the third quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 12,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after buying an additional 11,248 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,785,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $313,165,000 after buying an additional 8,985 shares during the period. 86.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SWK traded up $1.11 on Friday, reaching $140.90. 1,970,604 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,981,126. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $23.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.40. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.62 and a 12 month high of $225.00.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 10.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 12.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.56%.

In other news, CAO Jocelyn Belisle sold 3,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total value of $511,611.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen Subasic sold 6,611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total value of $1,030,721.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SWK has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $237.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho started coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $222.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $231.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.20.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

