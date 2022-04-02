SUN (SUN) Price Hits $0.0265

SUN (SUN) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 2nd. In the last seven days, SUN has traded flat against the US dollar. One SUN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0265 or 0.00000076 BTC on exchanges. SUN has a market capitalization of $152,338.63 and approximately $24.10 million worth of SUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002185 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.78 or 0.00049762 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,431.88 or 0.07495189 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45,649.46 or 0.99698012 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.82 or 0.00045468 BTC.

About SUN

SUN launched on September 7th, 2020. SUN’s total supply is 19,900,730 coins and its circulating supply is 5,740,800 coins. SUN’s official Twitter account is @Sun_Coin_Net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SUN is sun.io/#/home . The official message board for SUN is medium.com/@TronFoundation/an-open-letter-to-the-community-about-sun-genesis-mining-fa8a743eca1f

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment, which focuses on the DeFi potential of TRON. Designed as the quintessential Bitcoin equivalent on the TRON network, SUN features zero VC investments, zero PE investments, no pre-mining or reserves for the team, and is wholly operated by the community through its open-source smart contracts. The project hopes to use SUN to promote the vigorous development and possibilities of TRON's DeFi self-governance community. “

Buying and Selling SUN

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SUN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SUN using one of the exchanges listed above.

