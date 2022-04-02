BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Analysts expect BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) to report $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for BGC Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.21. BGC Partners reported earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BGC Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow BGC Partners.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The company had revenue of $461.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.95 million. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 46.73% and a net margin of 6.27%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BGCP shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BGC Partners in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on BGC Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BGC Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

BGCP traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.37. 1,655,641 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,215,053. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.68. BGC Partners has a fifty-two week low of $3.91 and a fifty-two week high of $6.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. BGC Partners’s payout ratio is currently 12.12%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of BGC Partners in the fourth quarter worth $13,205,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BGC Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $704,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in BGC Partners by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 316,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 51,774 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in BGC Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in BGC Partners by 275.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 781,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,633,000 after acquiring an additional 573,001 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a financial brokerage and technology company in the United States, France, other Europe, the United Kingdom, other Americas, Asia, Australia, Africa, and the Middle East. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; and fixed income, equity derivatives and cash equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options.

