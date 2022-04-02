Widmann Financial Services Inc. Takes Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,731,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,019,000 after purchasing an additional 280,372 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 83,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,034,000 after buying an additional 9,882 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 21,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. 82.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 22,277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.94, for a total transaction of $1,780,823.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.06, for a total value of $2,371,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 147,055 shares of company stock worth $10,702,806. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marvell Technology stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.07. The stock had a trading volume of 8,033,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,657,361. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.16 and its 200 day moving average is $72.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.25 billion, a PE ratio of -131.61, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.20. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.79 and a twelve month high of $93.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -44.44%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price (up from $82.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.31.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

