Loki (LOKI) Market Cap Reaches $29.72 Million

Loki (LOKI) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 2nd. Loki has a market capitalization of $29.72 million and $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loki coin can now be bought for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Loki has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45,787.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,434.05 or 0.07499930 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.49 or 0.00271882 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $371.62 or 0.00811613 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.81 or 0.00097855 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00013301 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00007485 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $210.40 or 0.00459513 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $175.38 or 0.00383031 BTC.

Loki Profile

LOKI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog . Loki’s official website is loki.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Buying and Selling Loki

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loki should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loki using one of the exchanges listed above.

