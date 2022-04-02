Zacks: Analysts Anticipate City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $54.82 Million

Analysts expect City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) to report sales of $54.82 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for City’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $54.38 million and the highest is $55.25 million. City reported sales of $54.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that City will report full year sales of $223.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $223.09 million to $224.61 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $236.94 million, with estimates ranging from $235.10 million to $238.78 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow City.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. City had a net margin of 37.29% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The company had revenue of $58.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.60 million.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of City in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in City by 59.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,485,000 after purchasing an additional 17,002 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of City by 36.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,092 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,274,000 after purchasing an additional 18,708 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of City by 35.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,117 shares of the bank’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in City by 2.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 42,351 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in City by 3.5% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,224 shares of the bank’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. 64.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

City stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.75. The stock had a trading volume of 91,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,141. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.33 and a 200 day moving average of $79.87. City has a 52-week low of $71.61 and a 52-week high of $86.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. City’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.33%.

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

