$106.15 Million in Sales Expected for Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) to report $106.15 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Live Oak Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $103.87 million and the highest is $107.69 million. Live Oak Bancshares posted sales of $101.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares will report full year sales of $449.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $432.50 million to $462.19 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $516.33 million, with estimates ranging from $493.40 million to $540.09 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Live Oak Bancshares.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 32.03%. The firm had revenue of $111.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Live Oak Bancshares in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Live Oak Bancshares from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Live Oak Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.25.

In other Live Oak Bancshares news, EVP William L. Williams III purchased 5,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.37 per share, for a total transaction of $362,081.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steve Smits sold 2,747 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.13, for a total value of $173,418.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 9,025 shares of company stock worth $580,835 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LOB. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Live Oak Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $257,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Live Oak Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $10,188,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,045,818 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,582,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Live Oak Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $4,494,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 69,745 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,088,000 after acquiring an additional 15,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.14% of the company’s stock.

LOB traded up $1.09 on Friday, hitting $51.98. 529,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,103. Live Oak Bancshares has a 12 month low of $50.51 and a 12 month high of $99.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.23%.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

