$1.30 Billion in Sales Expected for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) will post $1.30 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Keysight Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.30 billion. Keysight Technologies posted sales of $1.22 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will report full-year sales of $5.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.27 billion to $5.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.56 billion to $5.64 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Keysight Technologies.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 18.98%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KEYS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.69.

NYSE:KEYS traded up $0.43 on Friday, hitting $158.40. The stock had a trading volume of 997,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,261,344. Keysight Technologies has a 52 week low of $134.65 and a 52 week high of $209.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $160.08 and its 200 day moving average is $176.81. The company has a market cap of $28.82 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 3,000 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.34, for a total value of $487,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 1,000 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $158.92 per share, with a total value of $158,920.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Merlin Capital LLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $1,059,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $979,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 17,134 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $233,400,000. 84.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

