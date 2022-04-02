PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share.

Shares of PDS Biotechnology stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.22. The company had a trading volume of 250,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,434. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.87 million, a P/E ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 2.44. PDS Biotechnology has a 52-week low of $4.10 and a 52-week high of $17.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.02 and a 200 day moving average of $9.02.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDSB. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in PDS Biotechnology by 2,254.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 62,913 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in PDS Biotechnology in the third quarter worth about $170,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in PDS Biotechnology in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in PDS Biotechnology by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in PDS Biotechnology by 7,093.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114 shares during the last quarter. 23.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on PDS Biotechnology in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PDS Biotechnology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.43.

PDS Biotechnology Corp. engages in the development of clinical-stage immunotherapies to treat various early-stage and late-stage cancers, including head and neck cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, cervical cancer, anal cancer, and other cancers. Its products PDS0101, is an off the shelf immunotherapeutic that is administered by subcutaneous injection.

