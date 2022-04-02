Widmann Financial Services Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTOS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 41,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KTOS. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.70. 951,857 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,279,131. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.93 and a twelve month high of $30.29. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -1,035.00 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.01.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $211.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 11,377 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total transaction of $195,570.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total transaction of $172,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,693 shares of company stock valued at $1,716,817 over the last three months. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space and satellite communications, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

