Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.00 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) will announce $5.00 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ earnings. Advanced Micro Devices reported sales of $3.45 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 44.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will report full-year sales of $21.46 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $21.00 billion to $21.64 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $24.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.14 billion to $25.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Advanced Micro Devices.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 44.25% and a net margin of 19.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMD shares. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Westpark Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.85.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded down $1.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.19. 111,867,074 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,250,781. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.37. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52-week low of $72.50 and a 52-week high of $164.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.75 billion, a PE ratio of 41.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.85.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 20,180 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $2,522,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 181,176 shares of company stock worth $22,174,102. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 21.0% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,952 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 4,681 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices (Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.